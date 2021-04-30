|
Vesta Announces The Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option
MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vesta") (BMV: VESTA), one of the leading pure play industrial real estate developers in Mexico, today announced that due to the successful placement of its shares and the positive performance observed in the secondary market, the bookrunners have exercised successfully and in its entirety the over-allotment option ("greenshoe"). Therefore, investors have acquired through the bookrunners 15,297,306 additional shares at the price of the global offering.
About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, Vesta owned 188 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.2 million ft2 (2.90 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx
Investor Relations Contact, Mexico:
New York:
Juan Sottil, CFO
Barbara Cano
jsottil@vesta.com.mx
barbara@inspirgroup.com
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.133
Tel: +1 646 452 233
Fernanda Bettinger, IRO
mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx
investor.relations@vesta.com.mx
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163
