Vesta Pioneers New Depths of Online Community Insights with Launch of Applied Consumer Neuroscience Research

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, the leader in Community Powered Marketing, announced the launch of their new Applied Consumer Neuroscience suite of tools to seamlessly deliver deeper consumer intelligence from its online community software.

Vesta has partnered with HCD Research, an industry leader in Applied Consumer Neuroscience, to offer innovative emotional and psychological research techniques that capture the non-conscious feelings and decision-making that traditional research measures miss.

Adding these neuroscientific methods to Vesta's qualitative and quantitative research tools enables marketers to leverage the power of their highly-engaged online consumer community to reach dramatic new levels of insights, connecting the dots across studies to create more holistic and actionable understandings.

"Vesta Insights empowers marketers to unlock their online community's capacity as an always-on consumer panel and first-party data generating engine," said Susan Frech, CEO of Vesta. "We're excited to partner with HCD to offer their innovative tools and allow marketers to harness the unparalleled agility, clarity, and surety of their community to reveal powerful predictive insights."

Vesta's new Applied Consumer Neuroscience suite of tools include:

Online Eye Tracking

Facial Coding

Implicit Association

MaxImplicit

Self-Assessment Manikin

"We're excited to see the superior products, experiences, packaging, and creative that Vesta Community marketers will be able to achieve by tapping into their consumer's deepest emotions and true feelings," says Allison Gutkowski, Director of Research at HCD Research. "These neuroscience tools will add critical visibility into the behaviors that drive market success."

About Vesta

Vesta is a leader and pioneer in Community Powered Marketing. Our intuitive SaaS platform transforms customers into lasting brand advocates, elevates a brand's digital presence, and delivers predictive insights. Hundreds of brands have partnered with us to activate millions of consumers to drive customer acquisition, long-term loyalty, and sales growth.

About HCD Research

HCD Research is a consumer research house focused on integrating the most effective tools from neuroscience, psychology, behavioral science and traditional research. Using the highest scientific and professional standards, their expertise is focused on using the right tool for the research question.

