VesTally Token empowers the community during this crypto market swing

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VesTally Token's unique blockchain voting dapp and sensible tokenomics empowers and encourages the VesTally community. Blockchain investors searching for deflationary tokens with high utility are focusing on VesTally Token . Hopefuls are eagerly marking their calendars for February 1, 2022 for the chance to join the community as an early adopter.

Hopefuls are marking their calendars for February 1, 2022 for the chance to join the VesTallyToken as early adopters.

The presale buzz indicates strong consumer sentiment for the token, its underlying binance smart chain network, and paired BNB (the native token of the world's largest exchange by daily volume). VesTally Token (VTT) is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. VTT holders have exclusive weighted voting rights which determine the course of action for proposal strategies and charitable initiatives. Weighted blockchain voting gives holders a voice in the growth of VTT. Honest liquidity pool distribution, transparent smart contract functionality, rewarding tokenomics, and token governance make VTT the ideal token to buy, hold, trade, and utilize.

Every buy and sell transaction in VesTally Token is taxed to fund advanced mechanisms like automatic reward distribution, blockchain governance, and balanced liquidity distribution in decentralized exchanges.

With carefully designed tokenomics and blockchain governance, VesTally Token is primed to sustain market fluctuation over the course of time, as youtuber CryptoPablo described: it is a good project for long term holding; In the crypto community this is known as "diamond hands." The Pancakeswap Liquidity Pool will be locked by the pinksale.finance contract for one year, ultimately protecting investors. Tokens reserved for the team are also locked by PinkSale and released over time to avoid developer sell off to limit developer impact on token price.

To increase the Token utility, VesTally Token is building an ecosystem around $VTT, which includes the already deployed proposal voting system & holding transparency dashboard. Future development includes a niche NFT marketplace, NFT Play-to-Earn games, and token staking pools.

VesTally Token was founded by a group of technology and blockchain enthusiasts with a guiding principle for honesty and transparency. The VesTally Token contract is publicly viewable and was fully audited by freshcoins.io within a day of launch. The goal for VesTally Token is to reward and empower its holders and it's clear that VesTally Token is primed for a successful launch.

Website: https://www.VesTallyToken.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/Xt6DvUDXPP

Telegram: https://t.me/vestally

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VesTallyToken

Facebook: https://facebook.com/OfficialVesTally/

PinkSale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x281673D51b6C147eF1C005D4CE2bFDe461c2135B?chain=BSC

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestally-token-empowers-the-community-during-this-crypto-market-swing-301469591.html

SOURCE VesTally Token