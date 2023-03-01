|
01.03.2023 09:33:00
Vestas Enters Conditional Agreement For Two Wind Power Projects In Brazil
(RTTNews) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) announced it has signed a conditional agreement for two wind power projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW. Vestas noted that, if and when the projects translate into a firm and unconditional order, the company will disclose an announcement about this.
Separately, Vestas announced the sale of Vestas' converters and controls business has been completed and marks the transfer of Vestas' three converters and controls factories to KK Wind Solutions. Around 600 of Vestas' colleagues will join KK. As part of the partnership, KK will exclusively supply converters and control panels to Vestas, and the partnership will further advance with co-development of all future Vestas converters.
