Vestas wins 40 MW order with Japan Wind Development for wind project in Nagasaki Prefecture

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured a 40 MW order with Japan Wind Development for the Hirado Minami Wind Farm in Japan'sNagasaki prefecture, following last month's project win with Japan Wind Development and Tokyu Land Corporation.

The order includes the supply and supervision of 11 V105-3.6 MW turbines, delivered with customised 72.5-meter towers. The solution was developed in close collaboration with JWD in order to accommodate the extreme local wind conditions, whilst simultaneously minimising visual impact due to the site's natural beauty. This project win provides further evidence that the Vestas V105 solution is a robust option for sites with extreme weather conditions and challenging transport requirements.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded this project and thereby continue our collaboration with Japan Wind Development. Securing this order within weeks of the first order demonstrates JWD's continued trust and confidence in Vestas and our ability to provide customised solutions," said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "With the momentum we are gaining in the Japanese market, Vestas is ready and committed to support the country's growing ambition to increase renewable energy sources."

Vestas will also provide multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements for the wind farm. With an energy-based availability guarantee, this agreement will ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of Vestas' turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 115 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 98 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are providing global sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Japan Wind Development

Generating hope for the future from wind, a clean energy resource. Wind power is attracting more and more attention as a resource, but because international procurement of materials is still the mainstream, Japan is in need of expertise for the selection and construction of installation locations. At Japan Wind Development, our group's experts work together to handle everything from wind condition surveys to construction, power generation, and maintenance, to support our customers as a partner in solutions.

