Vestas wins new order for two wind projects in complex terrain in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestas has secured another order in Vietnam for two projects totalling 64MW located in complex mountainous terrain in Quang Tri province. Leveraging its extensive siting and project planning capabilities, Vestas was able to help the customer pick the right turbine model for the projects' specific wind conditions to achieve the highest possible return on investment in the challenging sites. With this new order, Vestas has closed more than 160 MW of deals in Vietnam in 2020.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 16 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode. By providing a full supply and installation scope to the customer, Vestas is showcasing its ability to manage difficult logistics and installation works for larger rotor turbines in remote and complex mountainous terrain, characterised by high gradients slopes and sharp turns with little space for components, logistics and installation.

The two projects are owned by local project companies, Huong Tan Wind Power Joint Stock Company and Tan Linh Wind Power Joint Stock Company.

"Vestas is once again leading the market in Vietnam. We are very proud to partner with local developers Huong Tan Wind Power JSC and Tan Linh Wind Power JSC and look forward to working closely with them to support their growing ambition to develop more wind projects across Vietnam," said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. "At Vestas, partnership is at the cornerstone of everything we do. With our inhouse siting, logistics, and construction experts, we are able to work closely with all our customers to help them achieve their commercial objectives on all manner of sites around the Asia Pacific region."

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for both projects, designed to maximise energy production for both sites. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty. The projects are planned to achieve commissioning in the end of second quarter of 2021.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 113 GW of wind turbines in 81 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 96 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.



SOURCE Vestas