05.07.2022 20:00:00

VESTECK, Inc. Continues to Expand Scientific Advisory Board

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. Expands the Scientific Advisory Board to include an international luminary in complex aortic repair, Dr. Sukgu Han

(PRNewsfoto/VESTECK, Inc.)

VESTECK is pleased to announce that Dr. Sukgu Han has graciously agreed to join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Han is the Co-Director of the Comprehensive Aortic Center at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California. Dr. Han is also an Associate Professor of Surgery in the Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy at Keck School of Medicine of USC.

"I am excited to join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board, commented Dr. Han. The VESTECK SUTURE-TIGHT catheter technology will bring a valuable resource to physicians addressing complex aortic disease."

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty said, "We are extremely fortunate and excited to welcome Dr. Han to the VESTECK SAB team. We look forward to his valuable insight, progressing the 'SUTURE-TIGHT' catheter technology,"

Dr. Han completed his medical school at UC Irvine. During his surgical residency at USC, Dr. Han also obtained his master's degree in Biomedical Engineering. He completed his vascular surgery fellowship at UCSF and obtained additional training in complex aortic repairs at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.

The VESTECK Suture-Tight catheter secures endovascular aortic repair grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com)is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The first product, the "SUTURE-TIGHT" nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to the endovascular aortic repair market, solving a significant global challenge. 

VESTECK is represented by Kevin M. Granahan of Fox Rothschild LLP 

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK, Inc. CEO, Joe Rafferty, J.Rafferty@VESTECK.com 610-457-7324

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesteck-inc-continues-to-expand-scientific-advisory-board-301580760.html

SOURCE VESTECK, Inc.

