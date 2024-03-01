Vesting of Performance Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2024

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 1 March 2024

No. 6/2024

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in ISS shares by the company’s board members, executives ("PDMRs”) and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

With reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP) from 2021, the following Performance Share Units ("PSUs”) have vested, and a corresponding number of ISS shares have been delivered on 1 March 2024 to the PDMRs listed below:

Name Type Units New share holding Kasper Fangel, Group CEO PSUs 19,631 42,946.73 Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member PSUs 2,100 4,505

Subsequently, Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member, has reported the sale of 1,255 shares, and now holds a total of 3,250 shares in the company.

The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

