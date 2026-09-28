Vestis Corporation Registered Shs When-Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A3EVGB / ISIN: US29430C1027
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28.09.2026 13:50:50
Vestis Appoints Russell Tiejema As Chief Financial Officer; Backs Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Vestis Corporation (VSTS), a provider of uniforms and workplace supplies, said on Monday that it has appointed Russell Tiejema as chief financial officer with effect from September 28.
Most recently, Tiejema served as CFO of US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials in the U.S. Prior to US LBM, Tiejema spent nearly nine years as CFO of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR), a maker of interior and exterior doors.
Tiejema will succeed Adam K. Bowen, who has been working as interim CFO after Kelly Janzen stepped down to pursue other opportunities last year. Earlier, Bowen was vice president of financial planning and analysis at Vestis.
Looking ahead, for the full year, Vestis has reaffirmed its outlook. For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $315 million. Vestis continues to anticipate revenue growth to be flat to down 2%, as compared with the normalized revenue, excluding the impact of the additional operating week in fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2025, Vestis had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $257.425 million on revenue of $2.734 billion.
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