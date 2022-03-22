Vestmark Wins WealthTech Americas Award 2022 for Best Investment Platform in the U.S.

The VestmarkONE® platform is recognized as a comprehensive solution that enables wealth management firms to offer personalized investment portfolios at scale

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that its VestmarkONE® platform has been named "Best Investment Platform in the U.S." by the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022, which recognized Vestmark's comprehensive solution to enable wealth management firms to personalize investment portfolios and efficiently scale their businesses.

"We want to thank WealthTech Americas for honoring our team with this award," said Vestmark CEO Mike Blundin. "Our goal has always been to provide advisors with technology and services that enable them to grow; to provide customized solutions to fit a client's individual investment objectives and tax management goals. With VestmarkONE, wealth management enterprises and their advisors can more efficiently address client investment preferences through tailored strategies such as direct indexing. The scalable portfolio construction technology enables wealth management to bring these solutions to a broader set of investors."

The VestmarkONE® platform supports the delivery of the full range of managed account programs including unified managed accounts (UMA), advisor-managed, separately managed accounts (SMA), and index-based solutions for asset managers, broker dealers, wealth managers and financial advisors. The technology offers real-time data, true tax-lot and sleeve accounting, automated rules-based workflows and seamless connectivity between asset managers and sponsor platforms, enabling personalization and tax management at scale across many thousands of accounts.

Chosen from a small group of finalists, the WealthTech Americas Awards are designed to recognize outstanding organizations, with winners selected according to their "demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year."

"The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations," said Steven Harris, ClearView Financial Media CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing. "These awards recognize the very best operators in Americas' wealth management, with 'independence,' 'integrity,' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process—such that the awards truly reflect excellence in America's wealth management."

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

