Veteran Energy Executive, Mark Little, Joins General Fusion’s Board of Directors

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, General Fusion announced the appointment of Mark Little to its Board of Directors. Mark is an esteemed senior executive in the energy industry with over 35 years of experience leading large, complex organizations as they advance multi-billion-dollar energy projects from conceptual design, development, and project implementation through to operations and maintenance. These projects have included the commercialization of many new technologies.



Mark’s industry expertise is aligned with General Fusion’s mission. From its inception, General Fusion has been committed to developing a unique approach to fusion energy that will practically provide zero-carbon fusion energy to the electricity grid by the early to mid-2030s. A champion for the energy sector’s decarbonization efforts, Mark has also led the startup and operation of large clean energy projects, and was one of the founding CEOs of Pathways Alliance, an initiative that sets the six largest oil sands companies in Canada on a path to reach net-zero CO 2 emissions.

Currently, General Fusion is building its Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) demonstration, LM26, which is targeting fusion conditions of 100 million degrees Celsius by 2025 and progressing towards scientific breakeven equivalent by 2026. This machine will accelerate and de-risk General Fusion’s commercialization program. Because of MTF’s unique commercial advantages, General Fusion’s balance-of-plant approach is ideal for repowering existing baseload power generation sites and for industrial steam heat use. Mark’s vast experience working in the energy sector will support the company as it scales its practical technology for commercial production.

"I am passionate about creating an abundant, stable, economic, and clean energy supply here in Canada, and around the world. I firmly believe that General Fusion’s zero-carbon technology will be transformative in the fight against climate change,” said Mark Little. "I look forward to applying my expertise to support the company as it drives to commercialize its game-changing technology.”

"Mark brings to our team expansive knowledge of what’s needed to build and operate major energy infrastructure projects,” said Greg Twinney, CEO, General Fusion. "His support will help ensure we continue to advance our mission of providing practical fusion energy to the electricity grid within the next decade.”

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing a fast and practical approach to commercial fusion energy and is headquartered in Richmond, B.C. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders and technology pioneers. Learn more at generalfusion.com .

