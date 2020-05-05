Veteran Home Builder Launches Comprehensive New Program to Help Americans Build Their Dream Home at a Fraction of the Cost: 'Open Book Build'

WESTLAKE, Ohio, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of an affordable housing crisis, Open Book Build LLC (https://openbookbuild.com/) recently announced the launch of its new home building program. Created by home-building expert Michael Luckado, Open Book Build was designed to help homebuyers finally get into a new home they can actually afford. Open Book Build offers a unique designer house plan, a complete planning and building kit, and an immersive online course that walks homeowners through all the building stages of the home. It's a complete package that allows customers to build the home themselves and save thousands of dollars in the process.

"There is a major lack of affordable homes on the market today," said Michael Luckado. "Existing cheaper houses need a ton of work, and for new construction, professional builders are focused on higher priced models. That's why, through Open Book Build, we're helping to empower the next generation of home buyers so they can construct a cozy designer home of their own, for so much less than they would ever expect to pay."

"The online course walks the homeowner through the complete build out of this exact house, and the kit fills in all the blanks for the schedule, materials, and subcontractor duties. It's a serious head start to save the customer time, money and hassles."

Open Book Build: The Designer Home Plan

With chic simplicity and maximized use of space, the original Open Book Build house is perfect for a first-time homeowner.

Open floor plan - perfect for family gatherings

Tall ceilings and luxury finishes - stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank floors

Plenty of storage space - open attic design and full basement

Open Book Build: The Course

Open Book Build provides an online course to explain the designer-home build from the ground up. The course uses text, videos, photos and easy-to-read diagrams, while also allowing students to interact with instructors and each other via comments and questions. From selecting the perfect lot all the way through to the final paint job, the course covers a variety of topics including:

Lot selection and budgeting

Hiring subcontractors

Scheduling and overseeing the build

Open Book Build: The Kit

Open Book Build provides a comprehensive set of resources to streamline the process and remove the guesswork for the new home owner. Items include:

Complete budget and materials list

Automated schedule

Detailed product selections

About Open Book Build LLC

Open Book Build was created by veteran home builder, Michael Luckado, who has built thousands of homes throughout his career. Open Book Build was designed to help homeowners build and own the home of their dreams at a drastically reduced cost. Open Book Build provides homeowners everything they need to complete the task, including a simple designer house plan, a complete online course, and a comprehensive building kit. Learn more at: www.OpenBookBuild.com.

