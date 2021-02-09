Veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, joins Sales Acceleration company, Vymo, as Japan President

Vymo has been expanding rapidly in Japan and is driving sales acceleration for some of the region's largest financial services companies

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for over 125,000 users in 60+ leading financial institutions across the World, today announced that veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, has been appointed as Japan President. Mr. Harasawa joins Vymo from leading Enterprise AI company, DataRobot, where he helped build the business in Japan from the ground up as its Country Manager.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Mr. Harasawa has held leadership positions in startups such as Netezza, DataStax, and DataRobot and also at large IT companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. As Japan President, Mr. Harasawa will lead Vymo's business in the region, reporting directly to the CEO, Ms. Yamini Bhat, and invest in building strategic alliances to ensure the success of Vymo's customers.

Speaking on the news, Vymo's Co-founder and CEO, Ms. Yamini Bhat, said: "Japan is a key strategic region for Vymo. Over the last year, we have validated our solution across some of the largest financial institutions in the country. We're confident that Harasawa-san's leadership and experience will help us serve our customers better and grow our presence in the region."

Vymo Japan President, Mr. Shigeru Harasawa, said: "I am excited to be joining Vymo. I believe the product is well-positioned to serve the needs of Japanese companies. While CRM and sales software tend to focus solely on sales managers, Vymo's product is also extremely relevant for sales reps. This drives high adoption and impacts sales outcomes. I am confident Vymo will become a de-facto standard for sales teams in Japan in the near future."

Vymo's product helps salespeople:

report their sales activities automatically;

plan customer engagement intelligently; and

adopt winning behaviors to improve outcomes

Vymo is available in Professional, Solution, and Customizable versions. It can serve the following financial services use cases comprehensively, off-the-shelf: Bancassurance, Insurance Direct Sales, Insurance Agency Sales, Wealth Management, and Lending and Collections.

Vymo also integrates with leading CRM solutions like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics and has an adoption rate of over 85%. Vymo was profiled in the JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) Economic Report as a "future unicorn" and noted its ability to help Japanese salespeople cope with the "new normal" of remote engagement.

About Vymo

Vymo (www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Acceleration Platform trusted by over 125,000 salespeople across 60+ global enterprises such as AIA, Allianz, AXA, Sunlife, FE Credit, Generali, and HDFC Bank. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434816/Vymo_Shigeru_Harasawa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

