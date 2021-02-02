Veteran Realtor Cherie Iseppi Joins Real Estate Powerhouse Team Aaron Kirman Group

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherie Iseppi, an international real estate agent based in Malibu, California, announced today she's joined Aaron Kirman Group , the No. 1 team in 2020 at tech real estate company, Compass. Iseppi serves as an agent with the Estates Division and is based out of the team's Beverly Hills headquarters. In 2020, Iseppi ranked in the Top 10% of sales within the team.

"Aaron Kirman Group is a collaborative team with the perfect combination of talent and resources where I can add value and transcend corporate work ethic to cement a successful real estate deal," said Iseppi. "I respect that Aaron Kirman Group represents the finest estates across the globe and offers a trusted base of knowledge to clients."

A dual citizen of both the United States and Switzerland, Iseppi has been a long-time resident of Malibu, and has worked with a portfolio of high-profile and notable personalities, most recently selling singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan's former Malibu home for $9,347,000.

Iseppi attributes 20 years of professional success to her corporate work history, advertising strategies, market knowledge, network, understanding the luxury lifestyle of high-end buyers, and a deep passion for real estate. Additionally, her international experience in which she gained global perspective around cultures, markets and businesses has added a valuable skill set for her to serve a wider range of clientele and connect with people from all over the world.

"Living around the world, I've witnessed people's excitement of discovery and research, sourcing properties, land, architecture, interiors, and landscaping across different climates," continued Iseppi. "I'm very grateful to be a part of this fascinating, exciting and rewarding process in my career. The one commonality I've found throughout my worldwide experiences is the passion of what it means to have a home."

In addition to being a licensed residential real estate expert, Iseppi is a co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Coast Falconry, Inc., an exclusive abatement service catering to commercial real estate clients throughout Los Angeles County. She has worked in multinational corporate executive roles with high-net-worth clients such as Playboy Enterprises, Fidelity Investments and Arup Global Engineers for 10 years, and worked alongside Hollywood and entertainment elite as a former FORD model and actress, with top international agencies around the world. She's previously lived in New York City, London, Paris, Tokyo, Cape Town, Sydney and Ibiza.

Founded in 2017 by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $720 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group . Iseppi can be reached at cherie@aaronkirman.com , 310.569.5113 and www.cherieiseppi.com .

