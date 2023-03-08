Veteran Sports Journalist Lance Pugmire to Lead Sports Division of New PR Firm LAG Strategy

PASADENA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Pugmire, one of the nation's most respected sports journalists, is joining PR firm LAG Strategy as head of the firm's sports practice.

Before joining LAG Strategy, Pugmire spent 20 years as a staff writer with the Los Angeles Times, where he was one of the nation's most recognized boxing and MMA reporters. The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) recognized Pugmire's powerful writing and dedication to accuracy by awarding him the Nat Fleischer Award for career excellence in boxing coverage. He will receive the award later this year in New York.

"Lance's reputation in boxing, MMA and throughout professional sports is an incredible asset and we are thrilled to have him on our team," said Stuart Pfeifer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAG.

In addition to his work at The Times, Lance worked for The Athletic and USA Today.

"I loved working as a sports journalist, and I plan to use those same skills and hard work to advocate for my clients at LAG Strategy," Pugmire said.

