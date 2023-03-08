|
08.03.2023 15:30:00
Veteran Sports Journalist Lance Pugmire to Lead Sports Division of New PR Firm LAG Strategy
PASADENA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Pugmire, one of the nation's most respected sports journalists, is joining PR firm LAG Strategy as head of the firm's sports practice.
Before joining LAG Strategy, Pugmire spent 20 years as a staff writer with the Los Angeles Times, where he was one of the nation's most recognized boxing and MMA reporters. The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) recognized Pugmire's powerful writing and dedication to accuracy by awarding him the Nat Fleischer Award for career excellence in boxing coverage. He will receive the award later this year in New York.
"Lance's reputation in boxing, MMA and throughout professional sports is an incredible asset and we are thrilled to have him on our team," said Stuart Pfeifer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAG.
In addition to his work at The Times, Lance worked for The Athletic and USA Today.
"I loved working as a sports journalist, and I plan to use those same skills and hard work to advocate for my clients at LAG Strategy," Pugmire said.
About LAG Strategy – LAG Strategy is a strategic communications firm that represents clients from multiple industries in brand marketing, media relations, crisis communications, reputation management, digital marketing, social media management, SEO, publicity and branding. For more information, visit www.lagstrategy.com.
Media Contact: Stuart Pfeifer, E: stuart@lagstrategy.com, Tel: (310) 415-6955.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-sports-journalist-lance-pugmire-to-lead-sports-division-of-new-pr-firm-lag-strategy-301765174.html
SOURCE LAG Strategy Corp
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen drücken Stimmung: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Handelsverlauf schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen im Donnerstagshandel die Minuszeichen.