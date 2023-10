Veteran Tech Analyst Dan Ives Says AI Tech Stocks Set to "Rip Higher." 7 Best-Quality Growth Stocks to Buy Now.

There's a great deal of uncertainty on Wall Street right now . After the major stock market indexes kicked off 2023 with a sharp rise up, stocks took a breather in August and September. Investors got a bit nervous, citing macroeconomic concerns about the Federal Reserve's ongoing battle with inflation and rising Treasury yields.These macro concerns are "overshadowing the biggest technology revolution in the last 30 years," claims Wedbush managing director and senior tech analyst Dan Ives. He asserts that the opportunity wrought by artificial intelligence (AI) will push stocks much higher in the months and years to come. Investors should ignore the noise and seize the opportunity to buy "the best-quality tech stocks" out there.Here are seven stocks Ives believes are ripe for the picking. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel