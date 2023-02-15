VETERANS HELP GROUP LAUNCHES ADVISORY BOARD WITH FOUR DISTINGUISHED VETERANS

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG), a leading advocate for disabled Veterans across the United States, is excited to welcome four distinguished veterans to its Advisory Board. VHG is committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by zealously pursuing the favorable and timely resolution of their disability claims. The Advisory Board is critical to maintaining a full perspective of the challenges veterans face with service-connected injuries, the hurdles they face in the disability claims process, and the various ways which might more effectively ensure the promise made by the American people to disabled veterans is honored.

Ken LaVan, CEO of Veterans Help Group, noted, "VHG's Advisory Board reinforces our continual goal of becoming the best advocate we can possibly be. The knowledge, experience, and thoughtfulness of our Advisory team is matched only by their pride of service to our country. We are privileged by the opportunity to learn from their unique insight."

Lieutenant General (Ret) Ben Hodges brings decades of experience in leadership, military command and staff positions, strategic planning, and public service. He is the former Commanding General of US Army Europe and now Senior Advisor to Human Rights First, a non-profit, nonpartisan international human rights organization based in New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Prior to joining Human Rights First, he held the Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). General Hodges serves as NATO Senior Mentor for Logistics, consults for several companies on Europe, NATO, and the European Union, and is co-author of the book Future War and the Defence of Europe , published by Oxford University Press.

Lieutenant General (Ret) John Sams has over 54 years of experience in military and commercial aerospace leadership. Six-times a commander in the USAF, he retired in late 1999 as the Commander, 15th Air Force before joining The Boeing Company. Working his way through leadership positions within Boeing, he retired in 2008 as Vice President of Air Force Programs for Boeing Integrated Defense Systems. Before that, John was Vice President in the former IDS Air Force Systems and led the company's US Air Force Tanker Capture Team. He now runs his own consulting company and services aerospace related companies. Additionally, he is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Aerial Refueling Systems Advisory Group, the Joint Standardization Agent for the Office of the Secretary of Defense for all matters pertaining to all-service and international aerial refueling specifications, processes and procedures.

Darrin Goss Sr. brings a lifetime of public service to the Advisory Board as a former U.S. Army Captain and the current President & Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Community Foundation, the largest community foundation in South Carolina, serving nine counties in the State. With his guidance and stewardship, the Foundation has experienced significant asset growth as well as community impact. He has also been instrumental in establishing the Foundation's first advocacy initiative, the Policy Agenda, as well as the first Placed-Based Impact Investing Program to provide capital to emerging enterprises that address social needs. Before joining Coastal Community Foundation, Darrin worked as President & CEO of Capital Area United Way in Baton Rouge, LA and was previously Vice President of Community Impact at the United Way of Greenville County. Darrin participated in The Riley Institute's Diversity Leadership Institute in 2010 and is a Class of 2018 Liberty Fellow.

Ben Pittard has translated his experiences as a Navy SEAL Officer into entrepreneurship. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy. While at Navy, he was a first-team All-American and co-captain of the Men's Rugby team. Ben completed Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training with class 259 and served on active duty and in the reserves for 11 years as a SEAL Officer. He is the Founder and President of Trident Logistics, LLC, a third-party logistics provider based in Charleston, South Carolina. As freight brokers, he and his teammates source domestic trucking capacity to meet customer freight demand. In 2022, Trident Logistics acquired an NVOCC Freight Forwarder, which specializes in arranging ocean imports and exports.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group is able to serve across all 50 States and is also actively involved in partnering with non-profits that support our veterans.

Twitter: @VetsHelpGroup

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-help-group-launches-advisory-board-with-four-distinguished-veterans-301746883.html

SOURCE Veterans Help Group