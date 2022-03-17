Veterinarians Using OncoK9® Liquid Biopsy Test in Complex Clinical Cases Can Consult with Specialists Through the Fidu® Telemedicine Platform

Access to Internal Medicine and Oncology Consultations Will Support Veterinarians Prescribing First-in-Class Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test from PetDx®

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™, in collaboration with Fidu®, a veterinary teleconsultation service, is making internal medicine and oncology consultations available to veterinarians in general practice who are using OncoK9® – The Liquid Biopsy Test for Dogs™.

In complex cases, general practitioners may welcome the input of a specialist, but reaching one at their local referral hospital can be challenging because of the significant patient loads specialists often shoulder. This collaboration provides direct access to internal medicine and oncology expertise, through Fidu's virtual veterinary care platform, for veterinarians who prescribe OncoK9, the pioneering multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for dogs. Prescribing veterinarians are referred by PetDx to Fidu's roster of specialists for complex medical cases where expert guidance and support are warranted.

Consultations with specialists through Fidu further bolster the vet-to-vet Customer Support & Success services already offered by PetDx for veterinarians who use OncoK9 to detect cancer in dogs. "We're committed to empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients by helping them work up complicated clinical cases or discuss potential care options," said PetDx Director of Customer Support & Success Management Dr. Katie Lytle. "This collaboration ensures that veterinarians offering OncoK9 to their clients have access to specialists through our partnership with Fidu. We are delighted to be able to offer their support and expertise to our customers."

OncoK9, a groundbreaking non-invasive cancer testing solution for dogs that can be easily incorporated into the veterinary clinical routine, is available to veterinarians served by PetDx or IDEXX Reference Laboratories in the United States and Canada. It is recommended as an annual screening test for dogs at higher risk of cancer due to age and/or breed; it is also recommended as an aid-in-diagnosis for dogs in which cancer is suspected based on clinical signs or other clinical findings.

"As a general practitioner, I appreciate OncoK9 as a novel tool that can help veterinarians diagnose cancer earlier in canine patients. Knowing that there is a specialist to provide some guidance once the results are in gives us the best set of information and options to relay to the pet owners, allowing everyone to move forward with their pet's diagnosis and treatment sooner," said Fidu Chief Operations Officer Dr. Caitlin DeWilde.

About PetDx

PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is a San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health. The company's flagship product, OncoK9®, enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. As a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, OncoK9 employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms, empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients. To learn more, visit www.petdx.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Fidu

Created by a collaborative partnership between Dr. Sue Ettinger, Dr. Caitlin DeWilde, Dr. Mary Gardner, and Eric D. Garcia, Fidu® fosters an inclusive ecosystem where primary care practice veterinarians and boarded specialists work seamlessly together to grant clients and their pets greater accessibility to high-quality medical information and consultation. Fidu provides ongoing veterinary oncology, nutrition, internal medicine, and dermatology teleconsultations to veterinarians wherever they care for patients or work up cases that will benefit from a specialist's medical advice. Visit fiduvet.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or LinkedIn (@fiduvet).

