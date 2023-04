VF Corp. Is Down 78% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To say that VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has been falling out of favor with Wall Street in recent years would be a tremendous understatement. The business, which is home to well-known fashion brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies, underwent a major change three years back, spinning off its denim brands into a different company. Now, investors must consider what to do with the beaten-down stock. As of April 14, VF shares are down 78% from their peak in January 2020. And they are down 60% in the past 12 months. Does this mean it's time to buy? Let's take a closer look at this once-popular apparel stock. Since spinning off the denim portfolio into Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) in May 2019, VF's stock has fallen 76%. Kontoor, on the other hand, is up 17% over the same time frame. As a result of this pronounced underperformance, VF shares are trading hands at a price-to-earnings multiple of 21. This doesn't scream cheap at first glance, but it is below the average three-, five-, and 10-year average multiples. Add this to the current dividend yield of 8.1%, and it might be enough to entice some investors to own shares.