|
26.02.2023 15:53:00
VF Corp is Down 55% From Its High. Time to Buy?
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) owns a collection of brands that you probably know well, including Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, among others. The company has been struggling despite this collection of iconic labels, and that's shown up in the stock price, which has fallen more than 55% over the past year.With the stock well below its 52-week high, is VF Corp a buy, or should investors wait until there's more evidence that the business has stabilized?Boards of directors do not take dividend cuts lightly, since investors often react negatively to such news. Investors rightly or wrongly view dividend decisions as corporate signals. Raising the dividend suggests management has a positive view of the future, and dividend cuts -- well, the exact opposite.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu V.F. Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:53
|VF Corp is Down 55% From Its High. Time to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
14.02.23
|Can VF Corp Stock Rebound After Falling 14% Over Last Week? (Forbes)
|
10.02.23
|: VF Corp. upgraded to buy from hold at Stifel Nicolaus (MarketWatch)
|
06.02.23
|Ausblick: VF legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: VF zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.12.22
|Why VF Stock Was Down This Week (MotleyFool)
|
05.12.22
|Why VF Corporation Stock Was Sliding Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.12.22
|VF Corp. shares fall 7% in premarket trades (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu V.F. Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!