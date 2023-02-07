|
07.02.2023 22:21:02
VF Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $507.87 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $517.80 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $3.53 billion from $3.62 billion last year.
VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $507.87 Mln. vs. $517.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu V.F. Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.23
|Ausblick: VF legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: VF zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.12.22
|Why VF Stock Was Down This Week (MotleyFool)
|
05.12.22
|Why VF Corporation Stock Was Sliding Today (MotleyFool)
|
05.12.22
|VF Corp. shares fall 7% in premarket trades (MarketWatch)
|
05.12.22
|VF Corp. cuts adj. 2022 earnings view $2 to $2.20 a share from $2.40 to $2.50 a share (MarketWatch)
|
05.12.22
|VF Corp. launches search for permanent CEO (MarketWatch)
|
05.12.22
|Steve Rendle retires as chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp. (MarketWatch)