19.05.2022 22:17:27

VF Corp Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $80.44 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $61.74 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $2.82 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $80.44 Mln. vs. $61.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

