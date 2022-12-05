|
05.12.2022 15:00:38
VF Names Interim CEO As Steve Rendle Retires, Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC), apparel and footwear firm, said on Monday that the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle has decided to retire.
Subsequently, the brand owner has named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director of the VF Board, as Interim President and CEO, with immediate effect.
Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will work as Interim Chairman of the Board.
The company said that it has commenced a hunt for a candidate for the role of new CEO.
In addition, VF has revised down its 2023 outlook to reflect the impact of weaker than anticipated consumer demand across its categories, primarily in North America.
For the full-year, the apparel company now expects its adjusted EPS of $2-$2.20, compared with the previous outlook of $2.40-$2.50. Twenty-one analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report EPS of $2.4, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.
For 2023, the company now forecasts total revenue to increase 3-4 percent, lower than 5-6 percent guided earlier. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report revenue of $11.69 billion.
VFC was trading down by 6.68 percent at $33.22 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu V.F. Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu V.F. Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|V.F. Corp.
|31,26
|-0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen zum Wochenstart mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stärker, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex im Minus bewegte. Der US-Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Montag deutliche Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zum Wochenstart Aufschläge.