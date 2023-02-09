|
09.02.2023 19:00:00
VGP Announces Audio Webcast to Review 2022 Financial Results
9 February 2023, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the audio webcast to review its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022:
- Thursday, 23 February 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
- Webcast link:
- https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vgp/20230223_1/
- The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device.
Please join the audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.
CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES
|Investor Relations
|Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
|Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing)
|Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432
|Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group
|Tel: +49 152 288 10363
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: www.vgpparks.eu
