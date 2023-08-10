VGP Announces Webcast to Review 1H 2023 Financial Results

10 August 2023, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the webcast to review its financial results for the first half year ended 30 June 2023:

Thursday, 24 August 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vgp/20230824_1/ The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The video will stream through your selected device.



Please join the audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

