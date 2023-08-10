|
VGP Announces Webcast to Review 1H 2023 Financial Results
10 August 2023, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the webcast to review its financial results for the first half year ended 30 June 2023:
- Thursday, 24 August 2023 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
- Webcast link:
- https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vgp/20230824_1/
- The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The video will stream through your selected device.
Please join the audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.
CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES
|Investor Relations
| Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
| Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing)
|Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 383 FTE’s today is active in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.44 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.30 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957). For more information please visit:
www.vgpparks.eu
