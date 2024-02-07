|
07.02.2024 18:00:00
VGP Announces Webcast to Review FY 2023 Financial Results
7 February 2024, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the webcast to review its financial results for the year that ended 31 December 2023:
- Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
- Webcast link:
- https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vgp/20240222_1/
- The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The video will stream through your selected device.
Please join the audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.
CONTACT DETAILS VGP
|Investor Relations
|Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
|Karen Huybrechts
Head of Marketing
|Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432
ABOUT US
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 371 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 6.76 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.2 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For further information please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu/en
