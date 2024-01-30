VGP expands its presence in France with the acquisition of a 21-hectare site in Mulhouse from Stellantis

Regulated Information - Inside Information

30 January 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) announces the acquisition of 21 hectares, currently used as a car park, located on part of the Stellantis site in Mulhouse, France. Two years after its arrival on the French market, VGP now has a secure 73-hectare portfolio of land on which to develop almost 350,000 m² of industrial, logistics and business premises. At the end of 2024, VGP will complete the first delivery of 40,000 m² on the Petit-Couronne site in Rouen.

In a dynamic region that is currently experiencing a shortage of industrial and logistics space, this new park will help to meet the growing needs of businesses.

Located in the commune of Sausheim, near Mulhouse, the site benefits from an exceptional location and accessibility, at the junction of the A36 and A35 motorways, with direct access to the future park. The future VGP park is located in a cross-border zone with close border proximity to Germany (50 km from Freiburg) and Switzerland (15 minutes from Basel).

With a 21-hectare site, the Group plans to rapidly develop a modern business park of around 100,000 m² for industrial and logistics companies. Construction work is due to start in the first quarter of 2025, with the first buildings to be delivered by the end of 2025.

As with all the Group's projects, this programme will be subject to an ambitious environmental policy. All future buildings will aim for at least BREEAM Excellent certification.

Aurélien Coudert, Country Manager of VGP France:

"With this new strategic acquisition, VGP confirms its strong ambitions in the French market. Thanks to our hybrid model of developer, investor and manager, we are positioning ourselves as a long-term partner in this region, with a presence from the design phase through to the operation of the buildings. We would like to thank Mulhouse Alsace Agglomération (m2A) and Stellantis for their confidence and their role in facilitating this project, and look forward to developing this new business park in line with the needs and requirements of our future customers and the local authorities."

With this acquisition, VGP reaffirms the Group's commitment to meeting the needs of businesses and contributing to the sustainable growth of the regions in which it operates.

CONTACT DETAILS VGP

Investor Relations



Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433



investor.relations@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

Head of Marketing Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

ABOUT US

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 371 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 6.76 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.2 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).