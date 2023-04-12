12.04.2023 07:00:00

VGP NV: Convocation to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and the Special Shareholders’ Meeting of 12 May 2023

Press Release
Regulated Information
12 April 2023, 7:00 am CET, Antwerp, Belgium

The shareholders of VGP NV (the "Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual shareholders’ meeting and the special shareholders’ meeting of the Company which shall consecutively take place at The General, Business Centre, Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 12 May 2023 at 10:00 am.

Please consult the website link: www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/ for further information concerning the agenda, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings.

The board of directors

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor RelationsTel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
Karen Huybrechts
Head of Marketing		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

 

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 383 FTE’s today is active in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2022 the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.44 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.30 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu  

