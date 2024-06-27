VGP NV: Develops New Facilities for Verne in VGP Park Zagreb

PRESS RELEASE

In VGP Park Zagreb 28,500 m 2 is leased to Verne for its new flagship urban autonomous mobility ecosystem project

Following 5 years of preparation, Verne yesterday unveiled the project in the presence of media and dignitaries from all over the world

The site in Zagreb will be used for the development and production of autonomous electric vehicles





27 June 2024, 7.00 pm, Zagreb (Croatia) / Antwerp (Belgium) – VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is developing a new business park in Lucko near Zagreb, Croatia. VGP Park Zagreb, is located on an 8-hectare site and will offer 28,500 m2 to Verne, previously known as Project 3 Mobility ("P3M”), a Croatian company building a new ecosystem for urban autonomous mobility. The site offers extension possibilities in the future.

Verne will use the site for its new flagship urban autonomous mobility ecosystem project, creating an autonomous electric vehicle, along with specialized infrastructure and a mobility service platform. The project, which was announced yesterday at an event at Rimac Campus in Zagreb, has as its purpose to introduce fully autonomous electric vehicle driving through a robotaxi concept, starting in Zagreb in 2026, followed by UK and Germany in 2027.

Verne, which secured investments including from TASARU Mobility Investments – a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia –, and Kia, one of South Korea's leading automotive manufacturers, was co-founded by Mate Rimac in 2019. Mr Rimac is the founder and CEO of Croatia’s unicorn Rimac Group, which is today partially owned by Porsche AG, the German sports car manufacturer.

VGP is honoured to be able to contribute to this project by constructing new facilities for the development and production at VGP Park Zagreb. Lately, VGP has signed several new iconic industrial projects in various countries and is very proud to be contributing to the reindustrialization of Europe.

The site in Lucko is situated just 10 km from the centre of the capital city of Zagreb and only 15 minutes by car from Zagreb Airport, and benefits from excellent connectivity at the junction of the E-70 and E-65 motorways, facilitating easy access to major cities across Croatia and neighbouring countries.

VGP expects to start the construction works this summer and the asset is designed to meet the BREEAM Excellent certification, ensuring high sustainable standards, including the installation of a photovoltaic system on the building’s roof and EV charging facilities in the parking areas. Finally, it aims to comply with the environmental targets set by the EU Taxonomy Regulation.

