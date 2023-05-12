VGP NV: Shareholders’ Meetings of 12 May 2023

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 12 May 2023, 18:00 CET

VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) held today its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meetings (the ‘Shareholder Meetings’) in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 12 April 2023.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and the reappointment of the independent directors.

Dividend

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 75,051,108.00 which corresponds to a gross dividend of EUR 2.75 per share (EUR 1.925 net dividend per share) in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and approved the delegation of the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the Board of Directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders’ Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 24 May 2023

Registration date: 25 May 2023

Dividend payment date: 26 May 2023

Reappointment of directors

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the reappointment of Gaevan BV, represented by its permanent representative Mrs. Ann Gaeremynck, Mrs. Katherina Reiche and Mrs. Vera Gäde-Butzlaff as independent directors for a period of 4 years, until the closing of the annual shareholders’ meeting which will be held in the year 2027 and at which the decision will be taken to approve the annual accounts closed at 31 December 2026.

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting formally approved a.o. (a) the change of control clause as set out in the BNP Paribas Fortis loan agreement entered into on 28 December 2022 by the Company and BNP Paribas Fortis NV (as "Bank”), and (b) the change of control clause as set out in the J.P. Morgan loan agreement entered into on 13 December 2022 by the Company and J.P. Morgan SE (as "Arranger”).

For further information, please contact:

Piet Van Geet Martijn Vlutters Chief Financial Officer VP – Business Development & Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 37 Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33 E-mail: piet.van.geet@vgpparks.eu E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu





