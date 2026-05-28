Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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28.05.2026 14:07:09
VHT vs. XBI: Vanguard Health Care ETF Tops SPDR Biotech in Yield and Cost
The Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:VHT) offers broad, low-cost exposure to the full healthcare sector, whereas the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) provides a targeted, more volatile bet on biotechnology firms.Both funds serve as primary vehicles for gaining healthcare exposure, yet they employ distinct strategies. Investors may choose between a comprehensive sector-wide approach or a specific sub-industry focus that utilizes a modified equal-weighting methodology to capture the growth potential of smaller biotechnology companies.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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