Via Q3 Loss Narrows YoY; Guides Q4 And FY26 Adj. EBITDA; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA), a platform for public transit software and services, on Monday reported a narrower loss in its third quarter, as revenues grew over 30 percent. Via also provided its guidance on adjusted EBITDA and revenue for the fourth quarter, while lifting its outlook on revenue for fiscal 2026.

The company's third quarter loss improved to $18.759 million, or $0.23 per share, from the year-ago quarter's $36.887 million, or $1.49 per share.

Adjusted net loss further improved to $0.35 million, or $0.00 per share, from the $9.260 million, or $0.37 per share, loss last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss $3.230 million, as against the prior-year quarter's loss of $8.692 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin as loss improved to 2 percent from the year-ago loss of 8 percent.

Adjusted gross margin for the period rose by 1 percentage point year-over-year, to 41 percent.

Third-quarter revenue increased by 31 percent, to $143.528 million from $109.653 million.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Via expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to range at 0 percent - 1 percent, and adjusted EBITDA to be at $0 - $1.5 million. Platform revenue for the fourth quarter is looked to reach $150 million - $151.7 million.

For the fiscal 2026, the adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to range at (2.2)% - (2.0)%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is forecast to be at $12.5 million - $11.0 million.

The full-year's platform revenue is now expected to total $556.7 million - $558.4 million, up from the previous outlook of $550.0 million - $553.0 million.

Via shares were on Monday gaining 0.64 percent in the pre-market activity on the NYSE, trading at $37.97. On Friday, Via's shares closed down by 0.03 percent.

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