Viaco a Aktie
WKN: A0H0K7 / ISIN: US92553P1021
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06.08.2026 14:22:17
Via Transportation Q2 Loss Narrows, Announces Outlook For Q3 And FY26; Stock Falls In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $19.6 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $21.2 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss was $0.84 million, or $0.01 per share, versus $9.2 million, or $0.72 per share, in 2025.
Revenue for the quarter rose 27 percent, to $135.7 million from $107.1 million in the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company expects year-over-year growth of 25.5% - 26.0% for the third quarter, and 26.6% - 27.3% for the full year 2026.
Also, it anticipates platform revenue of $137.6 - $138.2 million for the third quarter, and $550.0 - $553.0 million for the full year 2026.
In the pre-market hours, VIA is trading at $20.39, down 4.55 percent on the NYSE.
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