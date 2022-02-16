|
16.02.2022 20:39:00
ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?
Shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) -- Oops! That was its name yesterday. Today, it's "Paramount Global" or simply "Paramount" to its friends. The company collapsed on Wednesday, falling more than 22% at one point and staying pretty much stuck down there all the way up until now, 1 p.m. ET.And Paramount's new name isn't the only thing that may have investors confused today. Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. Whether the news was good or bad depends a lot on how you look at the numbers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!