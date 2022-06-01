Viant Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company today announced it has earned Great Place to Work® certification. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Viant. In fact, 91% of responses from employees say Viant is a great place to work compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Viant is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"As a people-first organization that considers the employee experience in everything we do, we’re thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™,” said Kendra Angier, Chief People Officer, Viant. "The heartbeat of Viant’s great culture is our people. We celebrate and thank them for what they do every day for us to have earned this incredible recognition.”

Viant backs its employee-focused culture by continually investing in key areas including: employee well-being, DE&I initiatives, and hiring and developing talent.

97% of responses state employees are able to take time off from work when it’s necessary.

98% of responses state employees feel Viant is a physically safe space to work.

96% of responses state employees feel they are treated fairly regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation.

95% of responses state employees are made to feel welcome upon joining the company.

To view Viant’s Great Place to Work® certification, click here. To learn more about Viant’s culture and see all of our open positions, please visit our careers page: https://www.viantinc.com/careers/.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

