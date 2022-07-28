Viant Named a Leader in G2’s Demand Side Platform Grid®

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Demand Side Platform (DSP), Summer 2022. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores overall.

G2, is one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, helping businesses discover the right solutions to tackle their business challenges. Based on user reviews, they named Viant’s advertising software, Adelphic, as a Leader in the DSP category, based on customer satisfaction ranking (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size and social impact).

Viant Highlights:

95% feature rating on Viant’s Targeting

91% of users enjoy Viant’s Quality of Support

90% of users rated Viant 4 or 5 stars

"At Viant, our goal is to make it easy for companies to buy an ad anywhere, and then help them measure the impact of that ad spend. Receiving this acknowledgement from user reviews, is a solid testament that we’re delivering just that,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. "We are grateful for this recognition from G2 and certainly from our users.”

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

