Viant Names Amazon Veteran Dustin Kwan as Chief Product Officer

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it has named Dustin Kwan as Chief Product Officer, a newly created executive role intended to drive product strategy at the company. Kwan spent the last 8 years leading ad products at Amazon, including growing Amazon DSP to one of the largest demand side platforms in the market.

"We’re excited to bring on a strategic leader like Dustin to increase the momentum we’re seeing in platform adoption across existing and much larger customers,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO, Viant. "Dustin’s deep expertise leading product strategy, development and execution with multi-billion-dollar revenue goals will underpin every new offering Viant brings to market.”

Kwan brings two decades of experience in product leadership to Viant, most recently as a General Manager of Advertising Products at Amazon DSP, helping to build Amazon into one of the largest demand side platforms in the market. There, he led advertiser experience and cookieless advertising solutions, driving the holistic Amazon DSP strategic vision and roadmap to launch significant product features and drive overall growth. Kwan also previously led Vertical Ad Display Products and Device Ad Products for the company, driving growth across ad channels and devices including Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Kindle eReaders. Prior to Amazon, Kwan held other product leadership roles at AVG Technologies, Sendori Inc., and Ask.com.

"Being immersed in the advertising software industry over the last decade, I recognize the vast opportunity in front of Viant,” said Dustin Kwan, Chief Product Officer, Viant. "I look forward to building upon the product vision this talented team of innovators has been successfully implementing, in order to deliver new solutions for our customers.”

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005021/en/