|
16.09.2022 14:10:55
Viasat - Inmarsat Deal Receives UK Government Approval
(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a provider of global mobile satellite communications services, said that they have received an approval from the UK Government for the proposed combination of their businesses.
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has announced that the transaction does not pose a risk to the UK's national security.
In November 2021, Viasat agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt.
