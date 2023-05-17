17.05.2023 22:02:00

Viasat Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today published its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of the website.

As previously announced, Viasat will host a conference call today, Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial in numbers for the conference are U.S. (646) 307-1963 and International (800) 715-9871. Please reference conference ID 7699396.

Participants can also listen to the live webcast from the Investor Relations section of the website. The call will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-releases-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-301827628.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ViaSat Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ViaSat Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ViaSat Inc. 37,20 9,41% ViaSat Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow höher -- ATX fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Dow legt im Freitagshandel moderat zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen