09.05.2023 12:59:57

Viasat Says CMA Approved Proposed Acquisition Of Inmarsat

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a communications company, said on Tuesday that the UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has approved its proposed acquisition of Inmarsat, a provider of global mobile satellite communications services.

The market regulator's Phase II review has confirmed that its provisional findings showing the transaction does not raise competition concerns.

The regulatory clearance has now allowed Viasat to buy Inmarsat without remedies.

Mark Dankberg, CEO of Viasat, said: "… This deal will also create new high-skill technology jobs, deepen Viasat's capabilities in the UK, and ultimately help to deliver the goals of the UK's National Space Strategy."

In 2021, Viasat had agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion. This comprises $850 million in cash, around 46.36 million shares of Viasat shares valued at $3.1 billion, and $3.4 billion of debt.

