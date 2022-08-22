|
Viasat Says It Was Awarded $99 Mln Order By US Govt.
(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a communications provider, said on Monday that during the second quarter, it has been awarded a $99 million order for Multifunctional Information Distribution System or MIDS Joint Tactical Radio System or JTRS terminals, by the U.S. Government.
The U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has granted the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office.
This order falls under a U.S. Navy Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded to Viasat in 2020 with a maximum value of $998 million for the production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals.
MIDS are among the most widely used Link 16 terminals by the U.S. military and global allies, to work as a basic communications datalink on the battlefield to provide a secure communications for operations.
