01.08.2022 14:00:00
Viasat Sets August 8, 2022 for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
CARLSBAD. Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally and reference the conference ID 7626718. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 36 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
