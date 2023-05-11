|
11.05.2023 14:00:00
Viasat Sets May 17, 2023 for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally and reference the conference ID 7699396. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Viasat, Inc. Contacts
Deb Green, Public Relations—Corporate, +1 (678) 395-0122, deb.green@viasat.com
Paul Froelich/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-sets-may-17-2023-for-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301821692.html
SOURCE Viasat, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ViaSat Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.03.23
|Expert Ratings for Viasat (Benzinga)
Analysen zu ViaSat Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ViaSat Inc.
|33,00
|-1,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.