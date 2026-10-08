Viatris Agrees To Acquire Pacira BioSciences In $1.65 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative non-opioid pain therapies, for $36.50 per share in a cash deal.

The $1.65 billion deal adds Pacira's two established, high-margin, patent-protected, in-market U.S. products - EXPAREL, for acute postsurgical pain, and ZILRETTA, for osteoarthritis knee pain, to the company's portfolio, which is expected to position Viatris as a leader in non-opioid pain management therapies.

In addition to these products, Pacira brings Viatris U.S. innovative commercial, market access, medical affairs and global R&D capabilities that are highly complementary to the company's existing infrastructure and portfolio.

The company plans to fund the transaction primarily from excess cash, with the remainder from short-term borrowings.

Set to close by 2026 end, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the company's financial guidance metrics.

Post-acquisition, Pacira will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Viatris and Pacira's common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In pre-market hours, VTRS was trading at $17.50, up 0.06 percent, and PCRX was trading at $36.33, up 44.17 percent on the Nasdaq.