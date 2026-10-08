Viatris Aktie

Viatris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QAME / ISIN: US92556V1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.10.2026 14:34:52

Viatris Agrees To Acquire Pacira BioSciences In $1.65 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative non-opioid pain therapies, for $36.50 per share in a cash deal.

The $1.65 billion deal adds Pacira's two established, high-margin, patent-protected, in-market U.S. products - EXPAREL, for acute postsurgical pain, and ZILRETTA, for osteoarthritis knee pain, to the company's portfolio, which is expected to position Viatris as a leader in non-opioid pain management therapies.

In addition to these products, Pacira brings Viatris U.S. innovative commercial, market access, medical affairs and global R&D capabilities that are highly complementary to the company's existing infrastructure and portfolio.

The company plans to fund the transaction primarily from excess cash, with the remainder from short-term borrowings.

Set to close by 2026 end, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the company's financial guidance metrics.

Post-acquisition, Pacira will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Viatris and Pacira's common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In pre-market hours, VTRS was trading at $17.50, up 0.06 percent, and PCRX was trading at $36.33, up 44.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Viatris Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31,40 -3,09% Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Viatris Inc Registered Shs 15,45 -0,69% Viatris Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX beendet Handel tiefrot -- DAX geht deutlich leichter in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen