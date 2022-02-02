|
Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?
There are various signs investors look at to see if a stock is fundamentally healthy. One of the bigger signs to see this is a dividend hike. I would argue that large dividend increases reflect confidence from a stock's management and board of directors.That's why it was notable when Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) announced a 9.1% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.11 to $0.12 per share earlier this month. But can the stock afford the dividend hike? And is it a buy? Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
