Viatris Just Snagged a Major FDA Approval

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In early February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Viatris ' (NASDAQ: VTRS) Restasis, a generic version of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) dry eye disease eyedrop treatment.Since Viatris launched the drug in the U.S. immediately after the FDA approval, let's dig into what it could mean for patients and how much a boost the news could be for the pharma stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading