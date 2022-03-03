|
03.03.2022 13:51:00
Viatris Just Snagged a Major FDA Approval
In early February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Viatris' (NASDAQ: VTRS) Restasis, a generic version of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) dry eye disease eyedrop treatment.Since Viatris launched the drug in the U.S. immediately after the FDA approval, let's dig into what it could mean for patients and how much a boost the news could be for the pharma stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!