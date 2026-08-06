Viatris Posts Wider Loss In Q2; Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) reported a second-quarter net loss of $118.8 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, a year ago. GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of less than $0.01 per share. The loss in the second quarter was primarily driven by a non-cash charge of $177.8 million related to the planned sale of the product rights for Tyrvaya and the write down of that intangible asset to fair value, less cost to sell. Adjusted net earnings was $808.5 million, up 11% compared to $726.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.19 billion, a 10% increase versus prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.69 from $0.62, prior year. Total revenues were $3.8 billion, up 5% on a reported basis and up 3.5% on an operational basis compared to last year, primarily driven by new product sales in Developed Markets and strong growth in Greater China.

For 2026, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.45 - $2.59, revised from prior guidance of $2.33 - $2.47, and total revenues in a range of $14.55 - $14.95 billion, updated from prior outlook of $14.45 - $14.95 billion.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Viatris shares are up 1.98 percent to $18.00.

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