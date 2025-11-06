Viatris Aktie

Viatris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QAME / ISIN: US92556V1061

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 13:33:35

Viatris Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines; Updates 2025 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) posted a third quarter net loss of $128.2 million or $0.11 per share compared to net income of $94.8 million or $0.08 per share, prior year. The company noted that the loss in the current quarter was primarily driven by a reduction in the fair value of the investment in the compulsory convertible preferred shares of Biocon Biologics and an increase in income tax expense.

Adjusted net earnings declined to $784.3 million or $0.67 per share from $897.6 million or $0.75 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $3.76 billion from $3.75 billion, last year. Excluding the Indore Impact, divestiture-adjusted operational total revenues increased 1% compared to third quarter 2024.

For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.25 - $2.35, revised from prior guidance range of $2.16 - $2.30. Total revenues are now projected in a range of $13.9 - $14.3 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $13.5 billion - $14.0 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viatris Inc Registered Shs 8,74 -1,04% Viatris Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen