Viatris Aktie
WKN DE: A2QAME / ISIN: US92556V1061
|
06.11.2025 13:33:35
Viatris Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines; Updates 2025 Financial Guidance
(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) posted a third quarter net loss of $128.2 million or $0.11 per share compared to net income of $94.8 million or $0.08 per share, prior year. The company noted that the loss in the current quarter was primarily driven by a reduction in the fair value of the investment in the compulsory convertible preferred shares of Biocon Biologics and an increase in income tax expense.
Adjusted net earnings declined to $784.3 million or $0.67 per share from $897.6 million or $0.75 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues increased to $3.76 billion from $3.75 billion, last year. Excluding the Indore Impact, divestiture-adjusted operational total revenues increased 1% compared to third quarter 2024.
For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.25 - $2.35, revised from prior guidance range of $2.16 - $2.30. Total revenues are now projected in a range of $13.9 - $14.3 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $13.5 billion - $14.0 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viatris Inc Registered Shs
|8,74
|-1,04%