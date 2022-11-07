|
Viatris Reaffirms FY22 Revenue Outlook, Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) reaffirmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to solid operating momentum despite foreign exchange headwinds and absorbing inflation impact to date.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project total revenue between $16.2 billion and $16.7 billion. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $16.00 billion for the year.
The company also said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022.
