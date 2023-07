Viatris Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Even if you don't recognize the name Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), you may have come in very close contact with this pharma company. It sells a wide variety of generic drugs -- such as generic Zyrtec allergy pills -- as well as branded medicines like cholesterol drug Lipitor. The company formed a few years ago when Pfizer combined its Upjohn business with generic drug giant Mylan.With a solid portfolio of popular products, we might expect earnings and the stock price to climb. Well, earnings have advanced. But the stock has lost about 38% since it started trading in November 2020.Is Viatris a buy now? Fool.com contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights discuss the bull and bear cases.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel